Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $48,000 Investment in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BZUN. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

BZUN opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.43. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

