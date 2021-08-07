Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPKW opened at $44.90 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

