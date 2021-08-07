Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,382 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 498.9% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 64,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 53,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $161.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.67. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $162.91.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.