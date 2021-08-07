Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 544 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 215,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 201,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 54,837 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

