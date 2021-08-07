Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,328,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $60,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after buying an additional 276,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after buying an additional 171,546 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 4,818.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 168,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.74.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

