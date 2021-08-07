General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GM traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.05. 14,970,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,101,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

