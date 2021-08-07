Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (GMA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on August 30th

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (ASX:GMA) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51.

About Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the loan mortgage insurance business in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan to value ratio residential mortgage loans.

