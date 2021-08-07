GeoCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $949,553.59 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000689 BTC on exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $949,553.59 and $3,173.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00063771 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.19 or 0.00351164 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,415.58 or 1.00176962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00031356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00076928 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

