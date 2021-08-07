Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 29,244 Shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 122.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.88. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 233.23% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

