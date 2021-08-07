Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JOB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GEE Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GEE Group by 4,399.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 40,475 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOB stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. GEE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.05.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

