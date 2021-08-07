Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

DUO opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -0.97. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. Fangdd Network Group had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fangdd Network Group Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

