Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,736 Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qudian were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Qudian by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,071,114 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Qudian in the first quarter worth $205,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Qudian in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Qudian by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,722,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 622,579 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Qudian in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

QD stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Qudian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $460.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 23.71 and a quick ratio of 23.71.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 15.24%.

Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.

