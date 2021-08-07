Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Alithya Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

ALYA stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Alithya Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $142.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.81.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.53 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

