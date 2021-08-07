Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $491,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of LCAP stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.