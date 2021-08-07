Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,599 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPAR Group were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPAR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRP opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 1.73%.

In other news, Director Igor Novgorodtsev sold 33,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $53,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kori Belzer sold 27,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $39,987.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,057 shares of company stock valued at $150,154. Company insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.