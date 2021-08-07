GET Protocol (GET) Price Reaches $2.97

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $33.87 million and approximately $831,776.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.97 or 0.00006820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00055754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.16 or 0.00869510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00100411 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00040658 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

