goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Increased to C$196.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$167.00 to C$196.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EHMEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and set a C$123.96 price objective (down previously from C$168.00) on shares of goeasy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on goeasy from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.59.

Shares of EHMEF traded up $10.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 643. goeasy has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $147.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.97.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

