Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 80,300 Shares of Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) by 101.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 4.52% of Edoc Acquisition worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,429,000. 67.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edoc Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

