Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,356,000 after purchasing an additional 114,362 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 398,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Inter Parfums by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 247,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth $13,906,000. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.14. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $79.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

