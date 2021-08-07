Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700,826 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of RPC worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $852.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 147,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $845,989.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $29,844,906.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $31,456,739.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,672,309 shares of company stock worth $9,350,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

