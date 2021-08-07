Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 25,803 Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Diamond S Shipping worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 19,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company.

Shares of DSSI opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million. Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. On average, analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamond S Shipping Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

