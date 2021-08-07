Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 165,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,821,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,610,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TZPS opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

