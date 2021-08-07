Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $767,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

SNPR stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.