Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 1,067 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,152 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 87,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 650.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,660,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,929,215. The stock has a market cap of $228.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,817 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

