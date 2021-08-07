Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.69. The company had a trading volume of 476,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,175. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $243.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

