Good Life Advisors LLC Has $6.91 Million Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for 1.3% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 107.9% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.93. 100,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,239. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

