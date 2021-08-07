Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 31,197 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSEV. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth about $693,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth about $990,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth about $1,485,000.

Gores Holdings VII Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSEV)

