Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €23.06 ($27.13) and last traded at €23.04 ($27.11). 163,002 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.88 ($26.92).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.58 ($28.92).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.97.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

