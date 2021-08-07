Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $520.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.01. The company has a market cap of $230.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.