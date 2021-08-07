Grandfield & Dodd LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,370,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

DFAC opened at $27.31 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.