Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,954 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,541 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 14.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,028,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 133,086 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TCG BDC during the first quarter worth about $2,757,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 40.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

In other news, Director Mark David Jenkins purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CGBD stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $753.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.09. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 96.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.12%.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD).

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.