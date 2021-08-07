Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after buying an additional 160,679 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 749,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 440,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 67,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $819.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 109.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

