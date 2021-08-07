Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 90,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

