Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Plains in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $936,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

