Greenhill & Co., Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 77.36% and a net margin of 15.26%.

GHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

GHL opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $302.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2,780.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 61.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin Ferro bought 35,937 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $571,757.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,729.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

