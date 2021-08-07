Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,638 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.0% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,013,455,000 after purchasing an additional 804,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,813,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,672,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

