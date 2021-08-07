Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. Grid Dynamics updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GDYN stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,351. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.40 and a beta of 0.88. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

In related news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $72,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $623,628.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,135,008 shares of company stock worth $77,436,587. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

