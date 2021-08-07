Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Griffon were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Griffon by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

