Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Releases Earnings Results

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 167.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. 537,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,038. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.62. Gritstone bio has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

