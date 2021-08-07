Hamilton Lane Incorporated to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hamilton Lane in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of HLNE opened at $92.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 63.24% and a net margin of 35.04%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 201,941.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 62,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

