Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Barclays

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,136,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,456. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

