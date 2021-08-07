Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,104 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $14,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $45,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HASI stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 331,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,001. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

