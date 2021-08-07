Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HNR1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannover Rück has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €170.94 ($201.10).

FRA HNR1 traded up €3.55 ($4.18) during trading on Friday, reaching €149.00 ($175.29). 116,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €143.32.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

