Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 1,357 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 437.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $419.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $441.12.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

