Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 1,400 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,846 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,482,000 after acquiring an additional 373,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $56.66 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

