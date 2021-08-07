Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

VRTS stock opened at $312.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.31, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.35 and a 1-year high of $316.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

