Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 147.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.92 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

