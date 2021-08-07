Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,633 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Hologic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 128,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Hologic by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Hologic by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,342,000 after acquiring an additional 640,948 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.