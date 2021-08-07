Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives GBX 1,884 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,884 ($24.61).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a report on Thursday, May 13th. downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of LON HL traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,640.50 ($21.43). 547,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,627.66. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

