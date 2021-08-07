Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.97.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,372. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. H Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after buying an additional 1,920,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,511,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after buying an additional 1,521,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 389.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,883 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 598.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,807,000 after purchasing an additional 850,513 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

